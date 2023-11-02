Rapid7 Inc (RPD) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ: RPD) has decreased by -1.33 when compared to last closing price of 46.49. Despite this, the company has experienced a -2.34% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-31 that The war in Eastern Europe involved large-scale cyber operations, highlighting the importance of cybersecurity in conflicts. Cybersecurity companies, in general, could benefit due to their solutions for threat detection and response, vulnerability assessment, and risk management. Rapid7 faces competition and financial challenges, but cost control measures and potential growth in free cash flow could positively impact valuations.

Is It Worth Investing in Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ: RPD) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.05. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 16 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Rapid7 Inc (RPD) by analysts is $52.27, which is $6.4 above the current market price. The public float for RPD is 59.41M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.31% of that float. On November 02, 2023, the average trading volume of RPD was 874.51K shares.

RPD’s Market Performance

The stock of Rapid7 Inc (RPD) has seen a -2.34% decrease in the past week, with a 1.41% rise in the past month, and a 6.45% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.46%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.74% for RPD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.46% for RPD stock, with a simple moving average of -0.05% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RPD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RPD stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for RPD by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for RPD in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $50 based on the research report published on July 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RPD Trading at -4.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RPD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.46%, as shares sank -0.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.20% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RPD fell by -2.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +34.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $48.51. In addition, Rapid7 Inc saw 34.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RPD starting from Brown Marc Evan, who sale 11,601 shares at the price of $47.56 back on Aug 10. After this action, Brown Marc Evan now owns 32,564 shares of Rapid7 Inc, valued at $551,734 using the latest closing price.

Thomas Corey E., the CEO of Rapid7 Inc, sale 41,620 shares at $36.52 during a trade that took place back on Dec 16, which means that Thomas Corey E. is holding 428,074 shares at $1,520,158 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RPD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-16.28 for the present operating margin

+66.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rapid7 Inc stands at -18.20. The total capital return value is set at -14.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch -16.00.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.71, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.56 and the total asset turnover is 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.89.

Conclusion

To sum up, Rapid7 Inc (RPD) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.