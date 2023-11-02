Quad/Graphics Inc (QUAD) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Quad/Graphics Inc (QUAD) has gone down by -7.38% for the week, with a -14.26% drop in the past month and a -20.34% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.86%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.66% for QUAD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.75% for QUAD’s stock, with a -4.51% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Quad/Graphics Inc (NYSE: QUAD) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for QUAD is also noteworthy at 1.77. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for QUAD is $9.00, which is $4.73 above than the current price. The public float for QUAD is 29.10M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.65% of that float. The average trading volume of QUAD on November 02, 2023 was 198.65K shares.

QUAD) stock’s latest price update

Quad/Graphics Inc (NYSE: QUAD)’s stock price has gone decline by -12.68 in comparison to its previous close of 4.89, however, the company has experienced a -7.38% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-01 that Quad/Graphics Inc. (QUAD) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 1, 2023 10:00 AM ET Company Participants Katie Krebsbach – Investor Relations Joel Quadracci – Chairman, President and CEO Anthony Staniak – Chief Financial Officer Kevin Steinke – Barrington Research Associates Operator Good morning, and welcome to the Quad’s third quarter conference call. [Operator Instructions] A slide presentation accompanies today’s webcast and participants are invited to follow along, advancing the slides themselves.

Analysts’ Opinion of QUAD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QUAD stocks, with Barrington Research repeating the rating for QUAD by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for QUAD in the upcoming period, according to Barrington Research is $9 based on the research report published on July 12, 2023 of the current year 2023.

QUAD Trading at -14.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QUAD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.86%, as shares sank -15.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.93% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QUAD fell by -7.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.80. In addition, Quad/Graphics Inc saw 4.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QUAD starting from Staniak Anthony, who purchase 17,403 shares at the price of $2.83 back on May 05. After this action, Staniak Anthony now owns 185,724 shares of Quad/Graphics Inc, valued at $49,282 using the latest closing price.

Quadracci Robert H, the Chief Human Resources Officer of Quad/Graphics Inc, purchase 8,750 shares at $2.80 during a trade that took place back on May 05, which means that Quadracci Robert H is holding 57,003 shares at $24,486 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QUAD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.12 for the present operating margin

+14.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Quad/Graphics Inc stands at +0.29. The total capital return value is set at 10.42, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.19. Equity return is now at value -29.95, with -2.50 for asset returns.

Based on Quad/Graphics Inc (QUAD), the company’s capital structure generated 396.24 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 79.85. Total debt to assets is 40.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 344.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 69.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.78. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.76 and the total asset turnover is 1.79. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.89.

Conclusion

In summary, Quad/Graphics Inc (QUAD) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.