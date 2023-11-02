PTC Inc (PTC) Stock Experiences 3.52% Monthly Change

In the past week, PTC stock has gone up by 6.40%, with a monthly gain of 3.52% and a quarterly surge of 2.36%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.51%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.11% for PTC Inc . The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.81% for PTC’s stock, with a 6.76% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in PTC Inc (NASDAQ: PTC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for PTC Inc (NASDAQ: PTC) is above average at 70.19x. The 36-month beta value for PTC is also noteworthy at 1.11. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for PTC is $164.26, which is $20.08 above than the current price. The public float for PTC is 117.42M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.04% of that float. The average trading volume of PTC on November 02, 2023 was 775.20K shares.

PTC) stock’s latest price update

PTC Inc (NASDAQ: PTC)’s stock price has gone rise by 4.08 in comparison to its previous close of 138.89, however, the company has experienced a 6.40% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-01 that The headline numbers for PTC Inc. (PTC) give insight into how the company performed in the quarter ended September 2023, but it may be worthwhile to compare some of its key metrics to Wall Street estimates and the year-ago actuals.

Analysts’ Opinion of PTC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PTC stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for PTC by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for PTC in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $165 based on the research report published on October 30, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PTC Trading at 1.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PTC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.51%, as shares surge +2.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PTC rose by +5.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $140.81. In addition, PTC Inc saw 20.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PTC starting from Ditullio Michael, who sale 3,000 shares at the price of $140.71 back on Sep 15. After this action, Ditullio Michael now owns 57,764 shares of PTC Inc, valued at $422,130 using the latest closing price.

Lathan Corinna, the Director of PTC Inc, sale 800 shares at $140.71 during a trade that took place back on Sep 15, which means that Lathan Corinna is holding 7,703 shares at $112,568 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PTC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.70 for the present operating margin

+78.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for PTC Inc stands at +16.19. The total capital return value is set at 13.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.38. Equity return is now at value 9.87, with 4.47 for asset returns.

Based on PTC Inc (PTC), the company’s capital structure generated 67.08 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.15. Total debt to assets is 32.86, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 66.12. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.58.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.63, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.30.

Conclusion

In summary, PTC Inc (PTC) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.