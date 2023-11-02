Playtika Holding Corp (PLTK) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Playtika Holding Corp (NASDAQ: PLTK) has plunged by -0.83 when compared to previous closing price of 8.40, but the company has seen a -2.23% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-10-18 that HERZLIYA, Israel, Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) announced today it will release financial results for the third quarter 2023 before U.S. markets open on Wednesday, November 8, 2023.

Is It Worth Investing in Playtika Holding Corp (NASDAQ: PLTK) Right Now?

Playtika Holding Corp (NASDAQ: PLTK) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for PLTK is at 0.86. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for PLTK is $13.43, which is $5.1 above the current market price. The public float for PLTK is 366.50M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.79% of that float. The average trading volume for PLTK on November 02, 2023 was 1.12M shares.

PLTK’s Market Performance

PLTK’s stock has seen a -2.23% decrease for the week, with a -15.00% drop in the past month and a -26.48% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.53%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.01% for Playtika Holding Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.13% for PLTK’s stock, with a -20.14% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PLTK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PLTK stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for PLTK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PLTK in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $15.80 based on the research report published on July 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PLTK Trading at -12.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PLTK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.53%, as shares sank -11.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PLTK fell by -2.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.01. In addition, Playtika Holding Corp saw -2.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PLTK starting from Chau On, who sale 400,000 shares at the price of $11.89 back on Jul 28. After this action, Chau On now owns 79,910,506 shares of Playtika Holding Corp, valued at $4,755,720 using the latest closing price.

Chau On, the 10% Owner of Playtika Holding Corp, sale 300,000 shares at $12.26 during a trade that took place back on Jul 27, which means that Chau On is holding 80,310,506 shares at $3,677,670 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PLTK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.76 for the present operating margin

+72.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Playtika Holding Corp stands at +10.53. The total capital return value is set at 25.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.55.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.88, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.49. The receivables turnover for the company is 18.37 and the total asset turnover is 0.95. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.20.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Playtika Holding Corp (PLTK) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.