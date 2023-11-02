Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc (PHAT) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: PHAT) has plunged by -0.99 when compared to previous closing price of 9.61, but the company has seen a 11.68% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-10-25 that FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Oct. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: PHAT), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel treatments for gastrointestinal diseases, announced today that members of its management team are scheduled to participate in the following investor conferences in November:

Is It Worth Investing in Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: PHAT) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.58. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc (PHAT) by analysts is $21.86, which is $12.34 above the current market price. The public float for PHAT is 25.65M, and at present, short sellers hold a 15.38% of that float. On November 02, 2023, the average trading volume of PHAT was 378.77K shares.

PHAT’s Market Performance

PHAT stock saw a decrease of 11.68% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -5.23% and a quarterly a decrease of -35.05%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.21%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.21% for Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc (PHAT). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.38% for PHAT stock, with a simple moving average of -15.88% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PHAT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PHAT stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for PHAT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PHAT in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $28 based on the research report published on August 09, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PHAT Trading at -15.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PHAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.21%, as shares sank -14.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -41.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PHAT rose by +4.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.47. In addition, Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc saw -15.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PHAT starting from Henderson Molly, who sale 1,960 shares at the price of $11.41 back on Jun 02. After this action, Henderson Molly now owns 68,506 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc, valued at $22,368 using the latest closing price.

Henderson Molly, the CFO and CBO of Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc, sale 2,110 shares at $12.87 during a trade that took place back on May 22, which means that Henderson Molly is holding 70,466 shares at $27,165 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PHAT

The total capital return value is set at -113.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch -131.12. Equity return is now at value -3489.00, with -77.28 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.12.

Conclusion

To sum up, Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc (PHAT) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.