Payoneer Global Inc (PAYO) Stock Experiences -3.23% Monthly Change

In the past week, PAYO stock has gone up by 2.90%, with a monthly decline of -3.23% and a quarterly surge of 18.80%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.31%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.78% for Payoneer Global Inc . The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.36% for PAYO’s stock, with a 4.87% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Payoneer Global Inc (NASDAQ: PAYO) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Payoneer Global Inc (NASDAQ: PAYO) is above average at 174.48x. The 36-month beta value for PAYO is also noteworthy at 0.96.

The public float for PAYO is 254.97M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.45% of that float. The average trading volume of PAYO on November 02, 2023 was 2.66M shares.

PAYO) stock’s latest price update

Payoneer Global Inc (NASDAQ: PAYO)’s stock price has gone rise by 1.65 in comparison to its previous close of 5.75, however, the company has experienced a 2.90% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Wire reported 2023-10-25 that NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Payoneer (NASDAQ: PAYO), the financial technology company empowering the world’s small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) to transact, do business and grow globally, will report its third quarter 2023 financial results on Wednesday, November 8, 2023, before the market open. Senior management will also host a conference call and earnings webcast to discuss financial results at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time the same day. A live webcast and replay of the event will be available.

Analysts’ Opinion of PAYO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PAYO stocks, with Berenberg repeating the rating for PAYO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PAYO in the upcoming period, according to Berenberg is $7 based on the research report published on July 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PAYO Trading at -2.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PAYO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.31%, as shares sank -5.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PAYO rose by +2.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.85. In addition, Payoneer Global Inc saw 6.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PAYO starting from Zeevi Avi, who sale 150,000 shares at the price of $6.20 back on Sep 15. After this action, Zeevi Avi now owns 577,544 shares of Payoneer Global Inc, valued at $929,340 using the latest closing price.

Goldman Tsafi, the Chief Legal & Regulatory Ofcr of Payoneer Global Inc, sale 35,375 shares at $6.19 during a trade that took place back on Sep 14, which means that Goldman Tsafi is holding 730,468 shares at $218,918 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PAYO

Equity return is now at value 2.89, with 0.28 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Payoneer Global Inc (PAYO) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.