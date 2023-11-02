Patriot Transportation Holding Inc (PATI) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Patriot Transportation Holding Inc (NASDAQ: PATI) has increased by 103.13 when compared to last closing price of 7.68.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 101.29% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-07 that The company is hiking driver pay and investing $12 million in the renewal of its fleet in FY23. It seems that this strategy is working well as revenues rose by 3.2% year on year in Q3 FY23 while operating income soared by 64.2% to $1.5 million. In my view, Patriot Transportation has a lot of momentum and EPS for Q4 FY23 could surpass $0.20.

Is It Worth Investing in Patriot Transportation Holding Inc (NASDAQ: PATI) Right Now?

Patriot Transportation Holding Inc (NASDAQ: PATI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for PATI is at 0.46. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for PATI is $30.00, which is $14.4 above the current market price. The public float for PATI is 2.67M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.06% of that float. The average trading volume for PATI on November 02, 2023 was 4.32K shares.

PATI’s Market Performance

PATI’s stock has seen a 101.29% increase for the week, with a 89.35% rise in the past month and a 92.62% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.26%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.26% for Patriot Transportation Holding Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 98.97% for PATI’s stock, with a 84.84% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

PATI Trading at 87.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PATI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 59.18% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.26%, as shares surge +92.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +70.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PATI rose by +101.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +118.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.22. In addition, Patriot Transportation Holding Inc saw 121.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PATI starting from BAKER JOHN D II, who purchase 98 shares at the price of $8.50 back on Apr 11. After this action, BAKER JOHN D II now owns 167,120 shares of Patriot Transportation Holding Inc, valued at $833 using the latest closing price.

BAKER JOHN D II, the Director of Patriot Transportation Holding Inc, purchase 2,036 shares at $8.38 during a trade that took place back on Apr 10, which means that BAKER JOHN D II is holding 167,022 shares at $17,062 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PATI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.26 for the present operating margin

+12.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Patriot Transportation Holding Inc stands at +8.18. The total capital return value is set at 0.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.50. Equity return is now at value 8.12, with 5.32 for asset returns.

Based on Patriot Transportation Holding Inc (PATI), the company’s capital structure generated 8.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.67. Total debt to assets is 5.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.47. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.05.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 17.19 and the total asset turnover is 1.70. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.36.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Patriot Transportation Holding Inc (PATI) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.