Owens Corning’s (OC) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

The stock of Owens Corning (OC) has gone up by 4.71% for the week, with a -11.13% drop in the past month and a -17.42% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.57%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.92% for OC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.04% for OC’s stock, with a -0.45% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Owens Corning (NYSE: OC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Owens Corning (NYSE: OC) is 8.93x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for OC is 1.49.

The public float for OC is 88.10M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.19% of that float. On November 02, 2023, OC’s average trading volume was 779.50K shares.

OC) stock’s latest price update

Owens Corning (NYSE: OC)’s stock price has gone rise by 2.15 in comparison to its previous close of 113.37, however, the company has experienced a 4.71% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-31 that Zacks.com users have recently been watching Owens Corning (OC) quite a bit. Thus, it is worth knowing the facts that could determine the stock’s prospects.

Analysts’ Opinion of OC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OC stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for OC by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for OC in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $143 based on the research report published on October 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

OC Trading at -12.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.57%, as shares sank -12.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OC rose by +4.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +27.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $123.75. In addition, Owens Corning saw 35.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OC starting from Fister Todd W, who sale 5,375 shares at the price of $136.23 back on Aug 23. After this action, Fister Todd W now owns 26,067 shares of Owens Corning, valued at $732,236 using the latest closing price.

MORRIS W HOWARD, the Director of Owens Corning, sale 1,033 shares at $141.63 during a trade that took place back on Aug 07, which means that MORRIS W HOWARD is holding 40,889 shares at $146,304 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OC

Equity return is now at value 24.40, with 10.91 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Owens Corning (OC) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.