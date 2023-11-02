Oscar Health Inc (OSCR) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Oscar Health Inc (OSCR) has seen a 11.13% increase in the past week, with a -3.23% drop in the past month, and a -25.03% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.64% for OSCR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.54% for OSCR’s stock, with a simple moving average of -13.24% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Oscar Health Inc (NYSE: OSCR) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for OSCR is at 1.10. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for OSCR is $8.90, which is $3.71 above the current market price. The public float for OSCR is 127.16M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.74% of that float. The average trading volume for OSCR on November 02, 2023 was 1.54M shares.

OSCR) stock’s latest price update

Oscar Health Inc (NYSE: OSCR)’s stock price has soared by 8.23 in relation to previous closing price of 4.98. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 11.13% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-20 that OSCR, IMGN, AFRM, ACVA and SOLO have been added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List on October 20, 2023.

OSCR Trading at -5.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OSCR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.12%, as shares sank -0.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OSCR rose by +12.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +79.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.11. In addition, Oscar Health Inc saw 119.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OSCR starting from Blackley Richard Scott, who sale 30,061 shares at the price of $6.26 back on Sep 06. After this action, Blackley Richard Scott now owns 492,719 shares of Oscar Health Inc, valued at $188,311 using the latest closing price.

Quane Alessandrea C., the EVP, Chief Insurance Officer of Oscar Health Inc, sale 16,793 shares at $6.26 during a trade that took place back on Sep 06, which means that Quane Alessandrea C. is holding 267,617 shares at $105,196 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OSCR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-14.88 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Oscar Health Inc stands at -15.30. The total capital return value is set at -45.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch -47.08. Equity return is now at value -43.21, with -11.54 for asset returns.

Based on Oscar Health Inc (OSCR), the company’s capital structure generated 33.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.08. Total debt to assets is 8.20, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 33.47. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.08.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.03, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.36.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Oscar Health Inc (OSCR) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.