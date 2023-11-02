OneMain Holdings Inc (OMF) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

The stock of OneMain Holdings Inc (OMF) has seen a 1.79% increase in the past week, with a -3.14% drop in the past month, and a -19.76% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.57%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.78% for OMF. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.43% for OMF’s stock, with a -10.19% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE: OMF) Right Now?

OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE: OMF) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for OMF is at 1.70.

The average price suggested by analysts for OMF is $47.29, which is $10.94 above the current market price. The public float for OMF is 119.06M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.06% of that float. The average trading volume for OMF on November 02, 2023 was 808.75K shares.

The stock of OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE: OMF) has increased by 1.17 when compared to last closing price of 35.93. Despite this, the company has experienced a 1.79% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-25 that OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call October 25, 2023 9:00 AM ET Company Participants Peter Poillon – Head of Investor Relations Doug Shulman – Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Micah Conrad – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Michael Kaye – Wells Fargo Kevin Barker – Piper Sandler Vincent Caintic – Stephens David Scharf – JMP Securities John Hecht – Jefferies Mihir Bhatia – Bank of America Operator Good day and welcome to the OneMain Financial Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast. Hosting the call today from OneMain is Peter Poillon, Head of Investor Relations.

OMF Trading at -6.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OMF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.57%, as shares sank -2.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.98% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OMF rose by +1.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.20. In addition, OneMain Holdings Inc saw 9.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for OMF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+41.11 for the present operating margin

+86.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for OneMain Holdings Inc stands at +17.25. The total capital return value is set at 9.93, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.27. Equity return is now at value 21.43, with 2.82 for asset returns.

Based on OneMain Holdings Inc (OMF), the company’s capital structure generated 603.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 85.79. Total debt to assets is 81.13, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 570.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 81.07.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.85. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.31 and the total asset turnover is 0.23.

Conclusion

In conclusion, OneMain Holdings Inc (OMF) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.