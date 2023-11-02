Omnicom Group, Inc. (OMC) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Omnicom Group, Inc. (NYSE: OMC)’s stock price has plunge by -0.57relation to previous closing price of 74.91. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 0.12% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PYMNTS reported 2023-10-30 that Marketing communications company Omnicom has acquired eCommerce firm Flywheel Digital for $835 million. The company says the net-cash purchase, announced Monday (Oct. 30), allows Omnicom to expand its footprint in the digital commerce and retail media sectors.

Is It Worth Investing in Omnicom Group, Inc. (NYSE: OMC) Right Now?

Omnicom Group, Inc. (NYSE: OMC) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for OMC is 0.95. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for OMC is $90.30, which is $15.82 above the current price. The public float for OMC is 195.74M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.02% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of OMC on November 02, 2023 was 1.43M shares.

OMC’s Market Performance

The stock of Omnicom Group, Inc. (OMC) has seen a 0.12% increase in the past week, with a 2.77% rise in the past month, and a -9.08% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.63%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.94% for OMC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.28% for OMC’s stock, with a -13.99% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OMC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OMC stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for OMC by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for OMC in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $88 based on the research report published on July 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

OMC Trading at -2.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OMC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.63%, as shares surge +1.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.89% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OMC rose by +0.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $74.75. In addition, Omnicom Group, Inc. saw -8.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OMC starting from RICE LINDA JOHNSON, who sale 467 shares at the price of $80.24 back on Aug 16. After this action, RICE LINDA JOHNSON now owns 9,591 shares of Omnicom Group, Inc., valued at $37,472 using the latest closing price.

Nelson Jonathan B., the CEO, Omnicom Digital of Omnicom Group, Inc., sale 25,000 shares at $94.71 during a trade that took place back on Jun 08, which means that Nelson Jonathan B. is holding 121,347 shares at $2,367,750 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OMC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.37 for the present operating margin

+18.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for Omnicom Group, Inc. stands at +9.21. The total capital return value is set at 20.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.41. Equity return is now at value 46.71, with 5.68 for asset returns.

Based on Omnicom Group, Inc. (OMC), the company’s capital structure generated 206.08 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 67.33. Total debt to assets is 24.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 199.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 65.07.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.50 and the total asset turnover is 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.97.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Omnicom Group, Inc. (OMC) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.