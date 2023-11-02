Ocean Power Technologies (OPTT) Stock Sees a-9.33 Decrease

The stock of Ocean Power Technologies (OPTT) has seen a -22.47% decrease in the past week, with a -27.95% drop in the past month, and a -51.22% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.26%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.50% for OPTT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -23.81% for OPTT’s stock, with a -49.00% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ocean Power Technologies (AMEX: OPTT) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for OPTT is 1.98. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for OPTT is $1200.00, which is $59.73 above the current price. The public float for OPTT is 55.92M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.55% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of OPTT on November 02, 2023 was 194.87K shares.

OPTT) stock’s latest price update

Ocean Power Technologies (AMEX: OPTT)’s stock price has dropped by -9.33 in relation to previous closing price of 0.30. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -22.47% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Proactive Investors reported 2023-10-26 that Ocean Power Technologies (OPT) Inc’s recent contract with WildAid and Caribbean Law Enforcement as well as its $1.6 million additional volume order from Sulmara further solidify the company’s commercial pipeline, according to Water Tower Research analysts. In an update to clients, they noted that OPT’s WAM-V 16, a highly versatile and capable vessel, should help Sulmara revolutionize marine data collection.

OPTT Trading at -30.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OPTT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.26%, as shares sank -25.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -41.52% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OPTT fell by -22.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -62.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3499. In addition, Ocean Power Technologies saw -39.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OPTT starting from Slaiby Peter E., who purchase 25,000 shares at the price of $0.39 back on Sep 28. After this action, Slaiby Peter E. now owns 96,577 shares of Ocean Power Technologies, valued at $9,750 using the latest closing price.

Powers Robert Patrick, the Senior VP and CFO of Ocean Power Technologies, purchase 12,345 shares at $0.40 during a trade that took place back on Sep 18, which means that Powers Robert Patrick is holding 28,888 shares at $4,950 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OPTT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1028.70 for the present operating margin

+8.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ocean Power Technologies stands at -963.62. The total capital return value is set at -48.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch -45.93. Equity return is now at value -54.01, with -48.41 for asset returns.

Based on Ocean Power Technologies (OPTT), the company’s capital structure generated 4.19 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.02. Total debt to assets is 3.45, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.98. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.86.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -4.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.05 and the total asset turnover is 0.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.76.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ocean Power Technologies (OPTT) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.