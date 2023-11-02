Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NUS) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: NUS) has seen a decline in its stock price by -5.91 in relation to its previous close of 18.62. However, the company has experienced a -9.18% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-01 that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 1, 2023 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Scott Pond – Vice President-Investor Relations Ryan Napierski – President and Chief Executive Officer James Thomas – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Tristen Chau – Stifel Doug Lane – Water Tower Research Operator Good day, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by.

Is It Worth Investing in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: NUS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: NUS) is above average at 14.96x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.20.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NUS) is $27.25, which is $7.23 above the current market price. The public float for NUS is 49.14M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.64% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of NUS on November 02, 2023 was 565.84K shares.

NUS’s Market Performance

NUS’s stock has seen a -9.18% decrease for the week, with a -14.08% drop in the past month and a -33.23% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.38%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.29% for Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.55% for NUS’s stock, with a -46.22% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NUS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NUS stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for NUS by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for NUS in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $39 based on the research report published on January 31, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NUS Trading at -18.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NUS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.38%, as shares sank -11.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NUS fell by -11.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -58.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.04. In addition, Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. saw -58.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NUS starting from LIPMAN ANDREW D, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $19.23 back on Oct 25. After this action, LIPMAN ANDREW D now owns 52,625 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc., valued at $38,460 using the latest closing price.

LIPMAN ANDREW D, the Director of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc., sale 2,000 shares at $23.02 during a trade that took place back on Sep 25, which means that LIPMAN ANDREW D is holding 54,625 shares at $46,040 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NUS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.16 for the present operating margin

+68.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. stands at +4.71. The total capital return value is set at 11.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.94. Equity return is now at value 7.03, with 3.29 for asset returns.

Based on Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NUS), the company’s capital structure generated 58.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.71. Total debt to assets is 28.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 51.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.88.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.59, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 50.21 and the total asset turnover is 1.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.08.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NUS) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.