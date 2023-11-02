Neogen Corp. (NEOG) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for NEOG is 1.08. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Neogen Corp. (NEOG) is $22.25, which is $7.48 above the current market price. The public float for NEOG is 216.04M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.67% of that float. On November 02, 2023, NEOG’s average trading volume was 1.64M shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

NEOG) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Neogen Corp. (NASDAQ: NEOG) has plunged by -0.81 when compared to previous closing price of 14.89, but the company has seen a -1.20% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-17 that Neogen’s weak first quarter results, including flat revenue on a pro forma basis, have seriously damaged its growth stock reputation, leading to a major decline in the shares. The integration of 3M’s Food Safety business has faced multiple challenges, and it will take time to fully maximize the earnings power of this combined business. Getting all the acquired business operations under a Neogen-controlled roof should be a big help, but is still a year out.

NEOG’s Market Performance

Neogen Corp. (NEOG) has experienced a -1.20% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -15.55% drop in the past month, and a -34.12% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.77%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.87% for NEOG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.35% for NEOG’s stock, with a -23.36% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NEOG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NEOG stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for NEOG by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for NEOG in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $22 based on the research report published on June 16, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NEOG Trading at -20.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NEOG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.77%, as shares sank -15.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -34.27% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NEOG fell by -1.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.47. In addition, Neogen Corp. saw -3.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NEOG starting from Jones Douglas Edward, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $15.17 back on Oct 25. After this action, Jones Douglas Edward now owns 36,131 shares of Neogen Corp., valued at $151,727 using the latest closing price.

Lilly Jason Warren, the Vice President of Neogen Corp., sale 351 shares at $15.10 during a trade that took place back on Oct 13, which means that Lilly Jason Warren is holding 26,744 shares at $5,300 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NEOG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.56 for the present operating margin

+49.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Neogen Corp. stands at -2.78. Equity return is now at value -1.32, with -0.96 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 6.50 and the total asset turnover is 0.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.03.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Neogen Corp. (NEOG) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.