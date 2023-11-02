Navigating the Volatility of Cirrus Logic, Inc.’s (CRUS) Stock

The stock of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (CRUS) has gone up by 1.52% for the week, with a -5.31% drop in the past month and a -14.93% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.91%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.40% for CRUS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.06% for CRUS stock, with a simple moving average of -19.60% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRUS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRUS) is above average at 25.63x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.98.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Cirrus Logic, Inc. (CRUS) is $95.75, which is $27.81 above the current market price. The public float for CRUS is 54.46M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.20% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CRUS on November 02, 2023 was 474.33K shares.

CRUS) stock’s latest price update

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRUS)’s stock price has plunge by 1.51relation to previous closing price of 66.93. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 1.52% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-17 that Cirrus Logic is currently out of favor in the market due to various factors, including a higher tax rate and the loss of an Apple chip win. Despite this, the recommendation for the stock has changed from hold to buy. The focus is on the future performance of the company and its potential for growth.

CRUS Trading at -6.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRUS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.91%, as shares sank -4.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRUS rose by +1.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $69.20. In addition, Cirrus Logic, Inc. saw -8.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRUS starting from Brannan Andrew, who sale 950 shares at the price of $80.00 back on Aug 29. After this action, Brannan Andrew now owns 6,555 shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc., valued at $76,000 using the latest closing price.

THOMAS SCOTT, the Sr VP, General Counsel & of Cirrus Logic, Inc., sale 10,261 shares at $109.65 during a trade that took place back on Mar 30, which means that THOMAS SCOTT is holding 20,554 shares at $1,125,119 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRUS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.20 for the present operating margin

+50.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cirrus Logic, Inc. stands at +9.31. The total capital return value is set at 19.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.97. Equity return is now at value 9.37, with 7.33 for asset returns.

Based on Cirrus Logic, Inc. (CRUS), the company’s capital structure generated 8.51 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.84. Total debt to assets is 6.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.40. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.82, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.71 and the total asset turnover is 0.91. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.70.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Cirrus Logic, Inc. (CRUS) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.