MongoDB Inc (MDB) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for MDB is 1.16. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 18 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for MDB is 68.56M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.61% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MDB on November 02, 2023 was 1.23M shares.

MDB) stock’s latest price update

MongoDB Inc (NASDAQ: MDB)’s stock price has gone decline by -2.62 in comparison to its previous close of 339.02, however, the company has experienced a 0.86% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-01 that In the most recent trading session, MongoDB (MDB) closed at $339.02, indicating a -1.62% shift from the previous trading day.

MDB’s Market Performance

MongoDB Inc (MDB) has seen a 0.86% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -1.73% decline in the past month and a -17.79% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.56%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.06% for MDB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.55% for MDB’s stock, with a simple moving average of 7.97% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MDB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MDB stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for MDB by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MDB in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $450 based on the research report published on October 12, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MDB Trading at -7.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MDB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.56%, as shares sank -1.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.69% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MDB rose by +1.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +64.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $349.24. In addition, MongoDB Inc saw 67.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MDB starting from MERRIMAN DWIGHT A, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $365.00 back on Oct 10. After this action, MERRIMAN DWIGHT A now owns 1,195,159 shares of MongoDB Inc, valued at $730,000 using the latest closing price.

Pech Cedric, the Chief Revenue Officer of MongoDB Inc, sale 1,212 shares at $350.00 during a trade that took place back on Oct 06, which means that Pech Cedric is holding 31,018 shares at $424,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MDB

Equity return is now at value -31.04, with -9.45 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, MongoDB Inc (MDB) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high..