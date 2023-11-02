Modine Manufacturing Co. (MOD) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Modine Manufacturing Co. (NYSE: MOD) is above average at 11.88x, while the 36-month beta value is 2.26.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Modine Manufacturing Co. (MOD) is $51.25, which is $10.11 above the current market price. The public float for MOD is 50.89M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.33% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of MOD on November 02, 2023 was 705.46K shares.

MOD) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Modine Manufacturing Co. (NYSE: MOD) has increased by 4.15 when compared to last closing price of 39.50. Despite this, the company has experienced a 2.75% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-31 that Growth stocks are companies that have seen a significant increase in overall share price, total revenue, and market capitalization within a relatively short time period. Growth companies are magnets for investors due to the fact that they are always looking for stocks that beat the market.

MOD’s Market Performance

Modine Manufacturing Co. (MOD) has seen a 2.75% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -6.97% decline in the past month and a -4.86% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.43%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.05% for MOD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.83% for MOD’s stock, with a 28.65% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MOD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MOD stocks, with CJS Securities repeating the rating for MOD by listing it as a “Market Outperform.” The predicted price for MOD in the upcoming period, according to CJS Securities is $40 based on the research report published on June 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MOD Trading at -8.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MOD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.43%, as shares sank -9.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.68% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MOD rose by +2.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +83.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $43.94. In addition, Modine Manufacturing Co. saw 107.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MOD starting from WILLIAMS MARSHA C, who sale 17,286 shares at the price of $44.63 back on Aug 15. After this action, WILLIAMS MARSHA C now owns 172,074 shares of Modine Manufacturing Co., valued at $771,421 using the latest closing price.

Lucareli Michael B, the EVP, CFO of Modine Manufacturing Co., sale 37,746 shares at $45.95 during a trade that took place back on Aug 10, which means that Lucareli Michael B is holding 293,012 shares at $1,734,587 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MOD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.81 for the present operating margin

+17.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for Modine Manufacturing Co. stands at +6.66. The total capital return value is set at 16.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.90. Equity return is now at value 34.04, with 12.11 for asset returns.

Based on Modine Manufacturing Co. (MOD), the company’s capital structure generated 69.74 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.09. Total debt to assets is 26.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 63.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.59.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.66 and the total asset turnover is 1.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.67.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Modine Manufacturing Co. (MOD) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.