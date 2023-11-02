MKS Instruments, Inc. (MKSI) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ: MKSI) has surged by 0.21 when compared to previous closing price of 65.66, but the company has seen a -4.83% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-10-20 that ANDOVER, Mass., Oct. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ: MKSI), a global provider of enabling technologies that transform our world, today announced that the Company will release third quarter 2023 financial results after market close on Wednesday, November 1, 2023.

Is It Worth Investing in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ: MKSI) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for MKSI is 1.63.

The average price predicted by analysts for MKSI is $109.71, which is $43.91 above the current price. The public float for MKSI is 62.94M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.79% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MKSI on November 02, 2023 was 594.58K shares.

MKSI’s Market Performance

The stock of MKS Instruments, Inc. (MKSI) has seen a -4.83% decrease in the past week, with a -22.21% drop in the past month, and a -35.11% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.26%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.56% for MKSI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -14.25% for MKSI stock, with a simple moving average of -29.19% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MKSI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MKSI stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for MKSI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MKSI in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $125 based on the research report published on March 01, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MKSI Trading at -22.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MKSI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.26%, as shares sank -23.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MKSI fell by -4.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $75.72. In addition, MKS Instruments, Inc. saw -22.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MKSI starting from Mora Elizabeth, who sale 250 shares at the price of $87.15 back on Oct 02. After this action, Mora Elizabeth now owns 17,362 shares of MKS Instruments, Inc., valued at $21,788 using the latest closing price.

BAGSHAW SETH H, the EVP, CFO & Treasurer of MKS Instruments, Inc., sale 25,000 shares at $97.30 during a trade that took place back on Sep 06, which means that BAGSHAW SETH H is holding 20,547 shares at $2,432,584 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MKSI

Equity return is now at value -62.27, with -25.05 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, MKS Instruments, Inc. (MKSI) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.