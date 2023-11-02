Millennium Group International Holdings Ltd (MGIH) Stock Records -33.44% Quarterly Movement

The stock of Millennium Group International Holdings Ltd (MGIH) has seen a -24.65% decrease in the past week, with a -36.78% drop in the past month, and a -33.44% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.26%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.94% for MGIH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -31.99% for MGIH’s stock, with a -36.41% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Millennium Group International Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: MGIH) Right Now?

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for MGIH is 1.25M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.51% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of MGIH on November 02, 2023 was 457.15K shares.

MGIH) stock’s latest price update

Millennium Group International Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: MGIH) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -24.17 compared to its previous closing price of 1.58. However, the company has seen a fall of -24.65% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-06-13 that Millennium Group (NASDAQ: MGIH ) stock is rocketing higher on Tuesday despite a lack of news from the delivery company. There have been no new press releases for filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that explain why the stock is rising today.

MGIH Trading at -34.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MGIH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.26%, as shares sank -38.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.96% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MGIH fell by -24.53%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7239. In addition, Millennium Group International Holdings Ltd saw -62.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MGIH

Equity return is now at value -0.89, with -0.57 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Millennium Group International Holdings Ltd (MGIH) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.