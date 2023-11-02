Meritage Homes Corp. (MTH) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Meritage Homes Corp. (NYSE: MTH) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 7.04 compared to its previous closing price of 114.02. However, the company has seen a gain of 11.11% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-01 that Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 1, 2023 11:00 AM ET Company Participants Emily Tadano – Vice President, Investor Relations and ESG Steve Hilton – Executive Chairman Phillippe Lord – Chief Executive Officer Hilla Sferruzza – Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Truman Patterson – Wolfe Research Stephen Kim – Evercore ISI Mike Rehaut – JPMorgan John Lovallo – UBS Alan Ratner – Zelman & Associates Carl Reichardt – BTIG Susan Maklari – Goldman Sachs Joe Ahlersmeyer – Deutsche Bank Jay McCanless – Wedbush Securities Alex Barron – Housing Research Center Jade Rahmani – KBW Ken Zener – Seaport Research Partners Operator Greetings, and welcome to the Meritage Homes’ Third Quarter 2023 Analyst Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode.

Is It Worth Investing in Meritage Homes Corp. (NYSE: MTH) Right Now?

Meritage Homes Corp. (NYSE: MTH) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.69. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Meritage Homes Corp. (MTH) is $167.57, which is $45.52 above the current market price. The public float for MTH is 35.89M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.25% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MTH on November 02, 2023 was 300.97K shares.

MTH’s Market Performance

The stock of Meritage Homes Corp. (MTH) has seen a 11.11% increase in the past week, with a 5.43% rise in the past month, and a -15.58% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.25%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.00% for MTH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.19% for MTH’s stock, with a -1.31% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MTH Trading at -1.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MTH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.25%, as shares surge +3.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MTH rose by +11.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $114.08. In addition, Meritage Homes Corp. saw 32.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MTH starting from AX PETER L, who sale 3,000 shares at the price of $149.50 back on Aug 07. After this action, AX PETER L now owns 15,029 shares of Meritage Homes Corp., valued at $448,500 using the latest closing price.

Lord Phillippe, the Chief Executive Officer of Meritage Homes Corp., sale 1,350 shares at $149.03 during a trade that took place back on Aug 01, which means that Lord Phillippe is holding 43,091 shares at $201,190 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MTH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.35 for the present operating margin

+28.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for Meritage Homes Corp. stands at +15.77. The total capital return value is set at 27.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch 21.22. Equity return is now at value 19.80, with 13.65 for asset returns.

Based on Meritage Homes Corp. (MTH), the company’s capital structure generated 29.71 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 22.90. Total debt to assets is 20.29, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 29.71. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.90.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.70, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 34.71 and the total asset turnover is 1.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.49.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Meritage Homes Corp. (MTH) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.