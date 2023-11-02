Mereo Biopharma Group Plc ADR (MREO) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for MREO is 0.82. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for MREO is $4.25, which is $2.09 above the current price. The public float for MREO is 126.33M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.50% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MREO on November 02, 2023 was 1.18M shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

MREO) stock’s latest price update

Mereo Biopharma Group Plc ADR (NASDAQ: MREO)’s stock price has soared by 8.00 in relation to previous closing price of 2.00. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 30.12% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-09-21 that LONDON, Sept. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ: MREO) (“Mereo” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on rare diseases, today announced that Dr. Denise Scots-Knight, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a Fireside Chat at the 2023 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, September 27, 2023 at 10:55am ET / 03:55pm BST.

MREO’s Market Performance

Mereo Biopharma Group Plc ADR (MREO) has experienced a 30.12% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 82.28% rise in the past month, and a 71.43% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.72%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.52% for MREO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 32.37% for MREO’s stock, with a 80.80% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MREO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MREO stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for MREO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MREO in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $4 based on the research report published on October 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MREO Trading at 44.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MREO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 5.37% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.72%, as shares surge +74.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +55.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MREO rose by +31.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +151.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.68. In addition, Mereo Biopharma Group Plc ADR saw 188.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MREO

The total capital return value is set at -46.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch -38.83. Equity return is now at value -39.59, with -26.75 for asset returns.

Based on Mereo Biopharma Group Plc ADR (MREO), the company’s capital structure generated 20.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 17.11. Total debt to assets is 14.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.98. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.64.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 23.25, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.52.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Mereo Biopharma Group Plc ADR (MREO) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high..