Mercury General Corp. (MCY) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Mercury General Corp. (NYSE: MCY) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 21.60 compared to its previous closing price of 30.88. However, the company has seen a gain of 24.71% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PRNewsWire reported 2023-10-10 that LOS ANGELES, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Mercury General Corporation (NYSE: MCY) reported today that after the markets close on Tuesday, October 31, 2023, the Company will issue an earnings press release reporting its results for the third quarter of 2023, and will also file its quarterly report on Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The earnings press release should be read in conjunction with the Company’s quarterly report on Form 10-Q.

Is It Worth Investing in Mercury General Corp. (NYSE: MCY) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for MCY is also noteworthy at 0.68. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for MCY is $33.00, which is -$4.55 below than the current price. The public float for MCY is 26.54M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.76% of that float. The average trading volume of MCY on November 02, 2023 was 149.47K shares.

MCY’s Market Performance

The stock of Mercury General Corp. (MCY) has seen a 24.71% increase in the past week, with a 34.83% rise in the past month, and a 20.93% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.91% for MCY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 26.70% for MCY’s stock, with a 21.26% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MCY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MCY stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for MCY by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for MCY in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $33 based on the research report published on July 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MCY Trading at 29.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MCY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.15%, as shares surge +35.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +31.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MCY rose by +24.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.13. In addition, Mercury General Corp. saw 9.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MCY starting from Little Joshua Eric, who purchase 250 shares at the price of $28.56 back on Aug 28. After this action, Little Joshua Eric now owns 3,250 shares of Mercury General Corp., valued at $7,140 using the latest closing price.

Little Joshua Eric, the Director of Mercury General Corp., purchase 250 shares at $29.33 during a trade that took place back on May 12, which means that Little Joshua Eric is holding 3,000 shares at $7,333 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MCY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-17.94 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Mercury General Corp. stands at -14.07. The total capital return value is set at -52.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch -22.94. Equity return is now at value -6.97, with -1.53 for asset returns.

Based on Mercury General Corp. (MCY), the company’s capital structure generated 27.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 21.78. Total debt to assets is 6.45, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 27.10. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.20.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.49.

Conclusion

In summary, Mercury General Corp. (MCY) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.