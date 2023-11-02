MercadoLibre Inc (MELI) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

In the past week, MELI stock has gone up by 12.78%, with a monthly gain of 7.60% and a quarterly surge of 2.24%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.72%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.52% for MercadoLibre Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.58% for MELI’s stock, with a 7.11% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in MercadoLibre Inc (NASDAQ: MELI) Right Now?

MercadoLibre Inc (NASDAQ: MELI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 68.23x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.53. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for MercadoLibre Inc (MELI) is $1629.79, which is $304.6 above the current market price. The public float for MELI is 44.52M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.73% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MELI on November 02, 2023 was 452.80K shares.

MELI) stock’s latest price update

MercadoLibre Inc (NASDAQ: MELI)'s stock price has increased by 1.94 compared to its previous closing price of 1300.01. However, the company has seen a 12.78% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of MELI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MELI stocks, with New Street repeating the rating for MELI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MELI in the upcoming period, according to New Street is $1650 based on the research report published on September 01, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MELI Trading at 3.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MELI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.72%, as shares surge +9.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MELI rose by +13.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1,226.33. In addition, MercadoLibre Inc saw 56.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MELI starting from de la Serna Juan Martin, who sale 150 shares at the price of $1250.00 back on Mar 08. After this action, de la Serna Juan Martin now owns 200 shares of MercadoLibre Inc, valued at $187,500 using the latest closing price.

de la Serna Juan Martin, the Executive VP Corporate Affairs of MercadoLibre Inc, sale 150 shares at $1265.00 during a trade that took place back on Mar 07, which means that de la Serna Juan Martin is holding 350 shares at $189,750 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MELI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.01 for the present operating margin

+47.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for MercadoLibre Inc stands at +4.57. The total capital return value is set at 15.54, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.59. Equity return is now at value 45.15, with 7.03 for asset returns.

Based on MercadoLibre Inc (MELI), the company’s capital structure generated 322.77 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 76.35. Total debt to assets is 42.93, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 171.92. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.67.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.94, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.57 and the total asset turnover is 0.88. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.28.

Conclusion

To put it simply, MercadoLibre Inc (MELI) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.