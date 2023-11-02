Mckesson Corporation (MCK) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Mckesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK) is 17.15x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for MCK is 0.56. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Mckesson Corporation (MCK) is $488.46, which is $28.87 above the current market price. The public float for MCK is 134.80M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.37% of that float. On November 02, 2023, MCK’s average trading volume was 765.07K shares.

MCK) stock’s latest price update

Mckesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.93 in comparison to its previous close of 455.36, however, the company has experienced a 1.45% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-01 that While the top- and bottom-line numbers for McKesson (MCK) give a sense of how the business performed in the quarter ended September 2023, it could be worth looking at how some of its key metrics compare to Wall Street estimates and year-ago values.

MCK’s Market Performance

MCK’s stock has risen by 1.45% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 4.81% and a quarterly rise of 5.62%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.89% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.63% for Mckesson Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.57% for MCK’s stock, with a simple moving average of 15.94% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MCK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MCK stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for MCK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MCK in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $420 based on the research report published on March 31, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MCK Trading at 5.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MCK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.89%, as shares surge +3.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.85% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MCK rose by +1.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $453.36. In addition, Mckesson Corporation saw 22.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MCK starting from TYLER BRIAN S., who sale 10,521 shares at the price of $460.00 back on Oct 12. After this action, TYLER BRIAN S. now owns 67,408 shares of Mckesson Corporation, valued at $4,839,660 using the latest closing price.

TYLER BRIAN S., the Chief Executive Officer of Mckesson Corporation, sale 3,471 shares at $450.00 during a trade that took place back on Oct 09, which means that TYLER BRIAN S. is holding 67,408 shares at $1,561,950 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MCK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.61 for the present operating margin

+4.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Mckesson Corporation stands at +1.29. The total capital return value is set at 77.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch 85.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.57 and the total asset turnover is 4.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.92.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Mckesson Corporation (MCK) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.