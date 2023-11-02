Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc. (MMC) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

The stock of Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc. (MMC) has gone up by 0.62% for the week, with a 0.70% rise in the past month and a -0.52% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.72%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.57% for MMC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.05% for MMC stock, with a simple moving average of 5.43% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc. (NYSE: MMC) Right Now?

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc. (NYSE: MMC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for MMC is at 0.96. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 14 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for MMC is $205.58, which is $15.53 above the current market price. The public float for MMC is 492.49M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.75% of that float. The average trading volume for MMC on November 02, 2023 was 1.43M shares.

MMC) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc. (NYSE: MMC) has surged by 0.21 when compared to previous closing price of 189.65, but the company has seen a 0.62% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-27 that AON’s third-quarter results gain on strong organic revenue growth, new business growth and a well-performing Commercial Risk Solutions unit, partly offset by elevated costs.

Analysts’ Opinion of MMC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MMC stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for MMC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MMC in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $226 based on the research report published on October 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MMC Trading at -1.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MMC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.72%, as shares sank -0.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.28% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MMC rose by +0.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $190.09. In addition, Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc. saw 14.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MMC starting from FANJUL OSCAR, who sale 3,000 shares at the price of $194.90 back on Aug 29. After this action, FANJUL OSCAR now owns 63,012 shares of Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc., valued at $584,700 using the latest closing price.

Klisura Dean Michael, the President & CEO, Guy Carpenter of Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc., sale 12,976 shares at $192.20 during a trade that took place back on Jul 26, which means that Klisura Dean Michael is holding 20,935 shares at $2,494,013 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MMC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.39 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc. stands at +14.79. The total capital return value is set at 20.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.91. Equity return is now at value 33.06, with 8.66 for asset returns.

Based on Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc. (MMC), the company’s capital structure generated 128.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.15. Total debt to assets is 40.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 122.57. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.74.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.76, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.60 and the total asset turnover is 0.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.16.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc. (MMC) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.