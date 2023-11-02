Marriott International, Inc. (MAR) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) has increased by 0.13 when compared to last closing price of 188.56. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.20% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-01 that Get a deeper insight into the potential performance of Marriott (MAR) for the quarter ended September 2023 by going beyond Wall Street’s top -and-bottom-line estimates and examining the estimates for some of its key metrics.

Is It Worth Investing in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) is above average at 21.30x. The 36-month beta value for MAR is also noteworthy at 1.58. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 17 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for MAR is $211.50, which is $22.7 above than the current price. The public float for MAR is 252.23M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.41% of that float. The average trading volume of MAR on November 02, 2023 was 1.87M shares.

MAR’s Market Performance

MAR stock saw a decrease of 0.20% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -0.84% and a quarterly a decrease of -6.00%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.92%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.15% for Marriott International, Inc. (MAR). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.98% for MAR’s stock, with a 3.60% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MAR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MAR stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for MAR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MAR in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $233 based on the research report published on October 23, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MAR Trading at -4.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MAR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.92%, as shares sank -3.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MAR rose by +0.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $192.31. In addition, Marriott International, Inc. saw 26.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MAR starting from Menon Rajeev, who sale 8,000 shares at the price of $207.03 back on Sep 11. After this action, Menon Rajeev now owns 4,000 shares of Marriott International, Inc., valued at $1,656,240 using the latest closing price.

Capuano Anthony, the President & CEO of Marriott International, Inc., sale 20,000 shares at $202.23 during a trade that took place back on Aug 28, which means that Capuano Anthony is holding 100,317 shares at $4,044,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MAR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.72 for the present operating margin

+21.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for Marriott International, Inc. stands at +11.35. The total capital return value is set at 28.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.66. Equity return is now at value 359.95, with 11.21 for asset returns.

Based on Marriott International, Inc. (MAR), the company’s capital structure generated 1,972.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 95.17. Total debt to assets is 45.15, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,833.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 88.46.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.92, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.12 and the total asset turnover is 0.82.

Conclusion

In summary, Marriott International, Inc. (MAR) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.