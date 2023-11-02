Magna International Inc. (MGA) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Magna International Inc. (NYSE: MGA) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 14.86x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.69. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Magna International Inc. (MGA) by analysts is $66.06, which is $17.82 above the current market price. The public float for MGA is 267.66M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.33% of that float. On November 02, 2023, the average trading volume of MGA was 1.11M shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

MGA) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Magna International Inc. (NYSE: MGA) has surged by 0.31 when compared to previous closing price of 48.09, but the company has seen a -3.37% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-10 that Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

MGA’s Market Performance

MGA’s stock has fallen by -3.37% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -7.28% and a quarterly drop of -23.50%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.98% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.47% for Magna International Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.36% for MGA stock, with a simple moving average of -13.33% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MGA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MGA stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for MGA by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for MGA in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $63 based on the research report published on September 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MGA Trading at -11.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MGA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.98%, as shares sank -8.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.61% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MGA fell by -3.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $51.30. In addition, Magna International Inc. saw -14.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MGA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.09 for the present operating margin

+8.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for Magna International Inc. stands at +1.56. The total capital return value is set at 8.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.70. Equity return is now at value 8.38, with 3.15 for asset returns.

Based on Magna International Inc. (MGA), the company’s capital structure generated 46.39 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.69. Total debt to assets is 18.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 37.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.83.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.45, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.74 and the total asset turnover is 1.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.14.

Conclusion

To sum up, Magna International Inc. (MGA) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.