LivaNova PLC (LIVN) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

The average price predicted for LivaNova PLC (LIVN) by analysts is $62.89, which is $13.07 above the current market price. The public float for LIVN is 53.63M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.77% of that float. On November 02, 2023, the average trading volume of LIVN was 366.16K shares.

LIVN) stock’s latest price update

The stock of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ: LIVN) has increased by 2.02 when compared to last closing price of 49.05. Despite this, the company has experienced a 5.02% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-01 that LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 1, 2023 8:00 AM ET Company Participants Matthew Dodds – Senior Vice President, Corporate Development & IT Bill Cozy – Chairman and Interim Chief Executive Officer Alex Shvartsburg – Chief Financial Officer Stephanie Bolton – President, Global Epilepsy Conference Call Participants Rick Wise – Stiefel Mike Polark – Wolfe Research Adam Maeder – Piper Sandler Matt Taylor – Jefferies Mike Matson – Needham & Company Anthony Petrone – Mizuho Group Matt Miksic – Barclays David Rescott – Baird Operator Good day, ladies and gentlemen and welcome to the LivaNova PLC Third Quarter of 2023 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded.

LIVN’s Market Performance

LIVN’s stock has risen by 5.02% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -3.06% and a quarterly drop of -11.98%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.05% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.36% for LivaNova PLC The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.44% for LIVN’s stock, with a -0.78% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LIVN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LIVN stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for LIVN by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for LIVN in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $52 based on the research report published on September 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LIVN Trading at -5.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LIVN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.05%, as shares sank -3.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.51% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LIVN rose by +5.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $49.25. In addition, LivaNova PLC saw -9.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LIVN starting from McDonald Damien, who sale 2,220 shares at the price of $42.55 back on Mar 30. After this action, McDonald Damien now owns 111,847 shares of LivaNova PLC, valued at $94,461 using the latest closing price.

McDonald Damien, the CEO of LivaNova PLC, sale 2,220 shares at $54.56 during a trade that took place back on Dec 15, which means that McDonald Damien is holding 83,749 shares at $121,123 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LIVN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.91 for the present operating margin

+70.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for LivaNova PLC stands at -8.44. The total capital return value is set at 7.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.57. Equity return is now at value -7.70, with -4.15 for asset returns.

Based on LivaNova PLC (LIVN), the company’s capital structure generated 48.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.46. Total debt to assets is 25.29, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 45.35. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 30.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.29 and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.98.

Conclusion

To sum up, LivaNova PLC (LIVN) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.