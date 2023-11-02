Lion Electric Co (LEV) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for LEV is also noteworthy at 2.19. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for LEV is $3.67, which is $1.95 above than the current price. The public float for LEV is 115.94M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.94% of that float. The average trading volume of LEV on November 02, 2023 was 638.37K shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

LEV) stock’s latest price update

Lion Electric Co (NYSE: LEV)’s stock price has plunge by 12.09relation to previous closing price of 1.53. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 1.48% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PRNewsWire reported 2023-09-15 that MONTREAL , Sept. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ – The Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV) (TSX: LEV) (“Lion” or the “Company”), a leading manufacturer of all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles, announced today that the Company will be presenting at the following investor conferences in September: Northland Capital Markets Institutional Investor Conference 2023 Date: Tuesday, September 19, 2023 Location: Virtual 22nd Annual CIBC Eastern Institutional Investor Conference Date: Thursday, September 28, 2023 Location: Montreal ABOUT LION ELECTRIC Lion Electric is an innovative manufacturer of zero-emission vehicles.

LEV’s Market Performance

LEV’s stock has risen by 1.48% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -4.72% and a quarterly drop of -24.45%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.60% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.12% for Lion Electric Co The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.35% for LEV stock, with a simple moving average of -18.55% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LEV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LEV stocks, with National Bank Financial repeating the rating for LEV by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for LEV in the upcoming period, according to National Bank Financial is $2.75 based on the research report published on August 04, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LEV Trading at -11.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LEV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.60%, as shares sank -8.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.26% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LEV fell by -2.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7670. In addition, Lion Electric Co saw -23.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LEV

Equity return is now at value -11.66, with -7.16 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.71.

Conclusion

In summary, Lion Electric Co (LEV) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.