Lightspeed Commerce Inc (LSPD) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

The average price predicted for Lightspeed Commerce Inc (LSPD) by analysts is $20.49, which is $5.7 above the current market price. The public float for LSPD is 135.70M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.44% of that float. On November 02, 2023, the average trading volume of LSPD was 647.01K shares.

LSPD) stock’s latest price update

Lightspeed Commerce Inc (NYSE: LSPD) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 16.76 compared to its previous closing price of 12.44. However, the company has seen a gain of 15.19% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-25 that The equities markets, especially the Nasdaq, had shown remarkable resilience and growth since the beginning of 2023. However, things have changed remarkably in the past couple of months.

LSPD’s Market Performance

Lightspeed Commerce Inc (LSPD) has experienced a 15.19% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 5.64% rise in the past month, and a -18.44% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.72%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.99% for LSPD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.11% for LSPD’s stock, with a simple moving average of -4.81% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LSPD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LSPD stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for LSPD by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for LSPD in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $14 based on the research report published on October 31, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LSPD Trading at 0.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LSPD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.72%, as shares surge +7.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.92% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LSPD rose by +15.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.61. In addition, Lightspeed Commerce Inc saw 1.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for LSPD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-38.34 for the present operating margin

+29.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lightspeed Commerce Inc stands at -146.48. The total capital return value is set at -9.58, while invested capital returns managed to touch -36.69. Equity return is now at value -35.02, with -32.93 for asset returns.

Based on Lightspeed Commerce Inc (LSPD), the company’s capital structure generated 1.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.00. Total debt to assets is 0.94, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.74. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.74.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.54, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.29 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.13.

Conclusion

To sum up, Lightspeed Commerce Inc (LSPD) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.