LegalZoom.com Inc.’s (LZ) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, LZ stock has gone down by -3.62%, with a monthly decline of -5.29% and a quarterly plunge of -36.49%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.93%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.43% for LegalZoom.com Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.75% for LZ stock, with a simple moving average of -6.61% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in LegalZoom.com Inc. (NASDAQ: LZ) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for LZ is also noteworthy at 1.04. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for LZ is $14.61, which is $4.76 above than the current price. The public float for LZ is 113.79M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.29% of that float. The average trading volume of LZ on November 02, 2023 was 1.17M shares.

LZ) stock’s latest price update

LegalZoom.com Inc. (NASDAQ: LZ)’s stock price has plunge by -1.20relation to previous closing price of 9.97. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -3.62% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-31 that LegalZoom (LZ) possesses the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

Analysts’ Opinion of LZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LZ stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for LZ by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LZ in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $12.25 based on the research report published on October 16, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LZ Trading at -6.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.93%, as shares sank -6.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LZ fell by -3.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.31. In addition, LegalZoom.com Inc. saw 27.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LZ starting from Patel Dipan, who sale 2,094,240 shares at the price of $9.55 back on Oct 19. After this action, Patel Dipan now owns 15,099,993 shares of LegalZoom.com Inc., valued at $19,999,992 using the latest closing price.

LucasZoom LLC, the Director of LegalZoom.com Inc., sale 2,094,240 shares at $9.55 during a trade that took place back on Oct 19, which means that LucasZoom LLC is holding 15,099,993 shares at $19,999,992 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6.39 for the present operating margin

+63.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for LegalZoom.com Inc. stands at -7.86. The total capital return value is set at -22.54, while invested capital returns managed to touch -27.93. Equity return is now at value -5.58, with -2.16 for asset returns.

Based on LegalZoom.com Inc. (LZ), the company’s capital structure generated 7.96 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.38. Total debt to assets is 2.67, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.31. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.85.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 50.46 and the total asset turnover is 1.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.96.

Conclusion

In summary, LegalZoom.com Inc. (LZ) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.