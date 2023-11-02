Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (LW) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE: LW) has increased by 1.29 when compared to last closing price of 89.80. Despite this, the company has experienced a 2.42% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-31 that Here is how Lamb Weston (LW) and Constellation Brands (STZ) have performed compared to their sector so far this year.

Is It Worth Investing in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE: LW) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE: LW) is above average at 13.14x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.65.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for LW is 141.77M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.87% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of LW on November 02, 2023 was 2.09M shares.

LW’s Market Performance

The stock of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (LW) has seen a 2.42% increase in the past week, with a 1.51% rise in the past month, and a -11.01% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.77%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.33% for LW. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.93% for LW stock, with a simple moving average of -11.44% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LW stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for LW by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for LW in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $125 based on the research report published on September 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LW Trading at -2.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.77%, as shares surge +0.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.52% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LW rose by +2.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $89.26. In addition, Lamb Weston Holdings Inc saw 1.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LW starting from JURGENSEN WILLIAM G, who purchase 3,000 shares at the price of $84.35 back on Oct 16. After this action, JURGENSEN WILLIAM G now owns 162,835 shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc, valued at $253,050 using the latest closing price.

Spytek Eryk J, the GEN COUNSEL & CHIEF COMPL OFF of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc, sale 6,319 shares at $103.23 during a trade that took place back on Aug 02, which means that Spytek Eryk J is holding 1,052 shares at $652,310 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LW

Equity return is now at value 100.53, with 18.48 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (LW) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.