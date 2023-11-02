Lamar Advertising Co (LAMR) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

In the past week, LAMR stock has gone up by 10.97%, with a monthly gain of 12.25% and a quarterly surge of 1.09%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.10%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.49% for Lamar Advertising Co The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.64% for LAMR’s stock, with a -4.84% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ: LAMR) Right Now?

Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ: LAMR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.43. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Lamar Advertising Co (LAMR) is $99.00, which is $8.63 above the current market price. The public float for LAMR is 86.78M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.82% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LAMR on November 02, 2023 was 483.26K shares.

LAMR) stock’s latest price update

Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ: LAMR)’s stock price has increased by 10.22 compared to its previous closing price of 81.99. However, the company has seen a 10.97% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-02 that Lamar Advertising (LAMR) came out with quarterly funds from operations (FFO) of $2.04 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.91 per share. This compares to FFO of $2.03 per share a year ago.

Analysts’ Opinion of LAMR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LAMR stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for LAMR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LAMR in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $108 based on the research report published on July 07, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

LAMR Trading at 7.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LAMR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.10%, as shares surge +14.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LAMR rose by +10.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $82.25. In addition, Lamar Advertising Co saw -4.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LAMR starting from Johnson Jay LeCoryelle, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $89.50 back on Sep 05. After this action, Johnson Jay LeCoryelle now owns 15,000 shares of Lamar Advertising Co, valued at $447,496 using the latest closing price.

Fletcher Nancy, the Director of Lamar Advertising Co, purchase 100 shares at $91.94 during a trade that took place back on Sep 01, which means that Fletcher Nancy is holding 4,825 shares at $9,194 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LAMR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.67 for the present operating margin

+50.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lamar Advertising Co stands at +21.59. The total capital return value is set at 10.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.45. Equity return is now at value 34.77, with 6.54 for asset returns.

Based on Lamar Advertising Co (LAMR), the company’s capital structure generated 382.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 79.27. Total debt to assets is 70.60, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 344.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 71.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.21, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.32 and the total asset turnover is 0.32.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Lamar Advertising Co (LAMR) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.