Koninklijke Philips N.V. ADR (PHG) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PHG is 0.89. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 5 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Koninklijke Philips N.V. ADR (PHG) is $20.24, which is $0.78 above the current market price. The public float for PHG is 919.96M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.28% of that float. On November 02, 2023, PHG’s average trading volume was 1.10M shares.

PHG stock's latest price update

Koninklijke Philips N.V. ADR (NYSE: PHG)’s stock price has increased by 2.58 compared to its previous closing price of 18.96. However, the company has seen a 6.75% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-24 that Philips’ (PHG) third-quarter results benefit from strong momentum across the Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care and Personal Health businesses.

PHG’s Market Performance

Koninklijke Philips N.V. ADR (PHG) has seen a 6.75% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -0.15% decline in the past month and a -5.40% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.63%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.75% for PHG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.60% for PHG’s stock, with a 1.50% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

PHG Trading at -4.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PHG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.63%, as shares sank -0.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.98% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PHG rose by +6.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.77. In addition, Koninklijke Philips N.V. ADR saw 35.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PHG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.17 for the present operating margin

+36.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for Koninklijke Philips N.V. ADR stands at -9.09. The total capital return value is set at 0.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch -7.83. Equity return is now at value -14.68, with -6.35 for asset returns.

Based on Koninklijke Philips N.V. ADR (PHG), the company’s capital structure generated 61.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.23. Total debt to assets is 26.49, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 54.88. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.28, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.99 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.29.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Koninklijke Philips N.V. ADR (PHG) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.