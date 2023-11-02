KLA Corp. (KLAC) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for KLA Corp. (NASDAQ: KLAC) is above average at 21.36x. The 36-month beta value for KLAC is also noteworthy at 1.34. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 10 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for KLAC is $544.00, which is $67.47 above than the current price. The public float for KLAC is 135.77M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.87% of that float. The average trading volume of KLAC on November 02, 2023 was 930.82K shares.

KLAC stock's latest price update

KLA Corp. (NASDAQ: KLAC) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.45 in relation to its previous close of 469.70. However, the company has experienced a 4.77% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-30 that KLA (KLAC) has been upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), reflecting growing optimism about the company’s earnings prospects. This might drive the stock higher in the near term.

KLAC’s Market Performance

KLA Corp. (KLAC) has seen a 4.77% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 5.46% gain in the past month and a -5.14% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.49%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.03% for KLAC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.18% for KLAC’s stock, with a 9.20% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KLAC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KLAC stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for KLAC by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for KLAC in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $550 based on the research report published on October 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

KLAC Trading at 0.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KLAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.49%, as shares surge +3.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KLAC rose by +4.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $471.73. In addition, KLA Corp. saw 26.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KLAC starting from Wilkinson Mary Beth, who sale 3,155 shares at the price of $451.51 back on Sep 22. After this action, Wilkinson Mary Beth now owns 6,794 shares of KLA Corp., valued at $1,424,514 using the latest closing price.

Hanley Jeneanne Michelle, the Director of KLA Corp., sale 500 shares at $508.97 during a trade that took place back on Sep 06, which means that Hanley Jeneanne Michelle is holding 3,054 shares at $254,486 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KLAC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+38.35 for the present operating margin

+58.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for KLA Corp. stands at +32.37. The total capital return value is set at 46.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch 39.96. Equity return is now at value 121.86, with 22.76 for asset returns.

Based on KLA Corp. (KLAC), the company’s capital structure generated 201.75 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 66.86. Total debt to assets is 43.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 201.75. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 66.86.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.57, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.70 and the total asset turnover is 0.78. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.20.

Conclusion

In summary, KLA Corp. (KLAC) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.