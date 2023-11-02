Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (KRP) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE: KRP) has jumped by 2.11 compared to previous close of 16.11. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.23% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-02 that Kimbell Royalty (KRP) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.19 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.34 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.59 per share a year ago.

Is It Worth Investing in Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE: KRP) Right Now?

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE: KRP) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for KRP is 1.34. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for KRP is $21.86, which is $5.88 above the current price. The public float for KRP is 56.14M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.20% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of KRP on November 02, 2023 was 427.74K shares.

KRP’s Market Performance

KRP’s stock has seen a 1.23% increase for the week, with a 6.68% rise in the past month and a 14.47% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.00%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.01% for Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP . The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.84% for KRP’s stock, with a 6.42% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KRP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KRP stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for KRP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for KRP in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $19 based on the research report published on October 30, 2023 of the current year 2023.

KRP Trading at 4.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KRP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.00%, as shares surge +6.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.87% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KRP rose by +0.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.20. In addition, Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP saw -1.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KRP starting from Wynne Mitch S., who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $14.88 back on Jun 06. After this action, Wynne Mitch S. now owns 208,881 shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, valued at $297,600 using the latest closing price.

Rhynsburger Blayne, the Controller of Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, sale 3,000 shares at $15.06 during a trade that took place back on May 30, which means that Rhynsburger Blayne is holding 53,191 shares at $45,180 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KRP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+61.01 for the present operating margin

+76.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP stands at +33.16. The total capital return value is set at 21.49, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.63. Equity return is now at value 18.20, with 10.70 for asset returns.

Based on Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (KRP), the company’s capital structure generated 39.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 28.12. Total debt to assets is 21.89, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 39.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.06.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.94 and the total asset turnover is 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.01.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (KRP) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high..