Interactive Brokers Group Inc (IBKR) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Interactive Brokers Group Inc (NASDAQ: IBKR) is 14.31x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for IBKR is 0.78.

The public float for IBKR is 102.19M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.98% of that float. On November 02, 2023, IBKR’s average trading volume was 901.04K shares.

IBKR) stock’s latest price update

Interactive Brokers Group Inc (NASDAQ: IBKR) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -1.89 compared to its previous closing price of 80.07. However, the company has seen a fall of -1.47% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-30 that Block (SQ), BlackRock (BLK), Interactive Brokers (IBKR) and Cboe Global (CBOE) are four crypto-exposed stocks that must be tracked as Bitcoin momentarily crosses the $35,000 mark.

IBKR’s Market Performance

Interactive Brokers Group Inc (IBKR) has experienced a -1.47% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -9.59% drop in the past month, and a -13.71% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.99% for IBKR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.18% for IBKR’s stock, with a -6.07% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IBKR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IBKR stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for IBKR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for IBKR in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $113 based on the research report published on October 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

IBKR Trading at -10.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IBKR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.79%, as shares sank -9.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IBKR fell by -1.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $83.34. In addition, Interactive Brokers Group Inc saw 8.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IBKR starting from Brody Paul Jonathan, who sale 13,153 shares at the price of $80.01 back on Oct 31. After this action, Brody Paul Jonathan now owns 34,287 shares of Interactive Brokers Group Inc, valued at $1,052,372 using the latest closing price.

Brody Paul Jonathan, the Chief Financial Officer of Interactive Brokers Group Inc, sale 11,952 shares at $80.00 during a trade that took place back on Oct 30, which means that Brody Paul Jonathan is holding 47,440 shares at $956,160 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IBKR

Equity return is now at value 18.99, with 0.49 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Interactive Brokers Group Inc (IBKR) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.