Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc (INBS) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for INBS is 4.04. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for INBS is $10.00, which is $12.81 above the current price. The public float for INBS is 1.87M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.06% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of INBS on November 02, 2023 was 389.11K shares.

INBS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: INBS) has jumped by 10.96 compared to previous close of 0.22. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.17% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-03-08 that Intelligent Bio Solutions (NASDAQ: INBS ) stock is taking a beating on Wednesday after the company announced a proposed public stock offering. The company announced that offering yesterday, and then released details of the offering early this morning.

INBS’s Market Performance

INBS’s stock has risen by 4.17% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -46.68% and a quarterly drop of -86.29%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.42% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 19.09% for Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -19.77% for INBS’s stock, with a -93.46% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

INBS Trading at -75.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INBS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 19.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.42%, as shares sank -45.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -86.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INBS rose by +4.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -95.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2891. In addition, Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc saw -94.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at INBS starting from Simeonidis Harry, who purchase 50 shares at the price of $1.85 back on Sep 01. After this action, Simeonidis Harry now owns 4,180 shares of Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc, valued at $92 using the latest closing price.

Simeonidis Harry, the CEO of Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc, purchase 100 shares at $1.92 during a trade that took place back on Aug 31, which means that Simeonidis Harry is holding 4,130 shares at $192 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for INBS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-729.92 for the present operating margin

-50.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc stands at -845.89. Equity return is now at value -203.99, with -93.64 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.65.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc (INBS) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.