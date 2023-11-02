Inogen Inc (INGN) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Inogen Inc (NASDAQ: INGN) has increased by 9.84 when compared to last closing price of 4.47.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 8.63% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-13 that Inogen (INGN) is technically in oversold territory now, so the heavy selling pressure might have exhausted. This along with strong agreement among Wall Street analysts in raising earnings estimates could lead to a trend reversal for the stock.

Is It Worth Investing in Inogen Inc (NASDAQ: INGN) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.97. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Inogen Inc (INGN) by analysts is $8.00, which is $3.09 above the current market price. The public float for INGN is 22.62M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.47% of that float. On November 02, 2023, the average trading volume of INGN was 266.43K shares.

INGN’s Market Performance

The stock of Inogen Inc (INGN) has seen a 8.63% increase in the past week, with a 0.51% rise in the past month, and a -35.65% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.73%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.17% for INGN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.88% for INGN’s stock, with a -56.77% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of INGN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INGN stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for INGN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for INGN in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $8 based on the research report published on August 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

INGN Trading at -7.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.73%, as shares sank -0.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.56% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INGN rose by +8.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -78.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.64. In addition, Inogen Inc saw -75.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for INGN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.52 for the present operating margin

+43.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Inogen Inc stands at -22.21. The total capital return value is set at -4.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch -23.58. Equity return is now at value -30.50, with -22.81 for asset returns.

Based on Inogen Inc (INGN), the company’s capital structure generated 7.83 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.26. Total debt to assets is 5.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.16.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.17, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.37 and the total asset turnover is 0.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.66.

Conclusion

To sum up, Inogen Inc (INGN) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.