Immix Biopharma Inc (IMMX) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Immix Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: IMMX) has decreased by -8.29 when compared to last closing price of 3.62.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -11.23% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-22 that Immix (IMMX) gets ODD designation in the United States for lead candidate NXC-201 for the treatment of amyloid light chain (AL) Amyloidosis.

Is It Worth Investing in Immix Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: IMMX) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for IMMX is -0.33.

The public float for IMMX is 7.60M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.27% of that float. On November 02, 2023, IMMX’s average trading volume was 197.04K shares.

IMMX’s Market Performance

The stock of Immix Biopharma Inc (IMMX) has seen a -11.23% decrease in the past week, with a -27.19% drop in the past month, and a 64.36% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.96%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.62% for IMMX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.66% for IMMX’s stock, with a 40.87% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

IMMX Trading at 9.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IMMX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.96%, as shares sank -12.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +84.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IMMX fell by -11.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +56.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.39. In addition, Immix Biopharma Inc saw 44.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IMMX starting from Hsu Jason, who purchase 7,000 shares at the price of $2.49 back on Sep 15. After this action, Hsu Jason now owns 757,000 shares of Immix Biopharma Inc, valued at $17,396 using the latest closing price.

Hsu Jason, the Director of Immix Biopharma Inc, purchase 10,000 shares at $2.58 during a trade that took place back on Sep 14, which means that Hsu Jason is holding 750,000 shares at $25,772 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IMMX

The total capital return value is set at -52.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch -52.84. Equity return is now at value -72.70, with -65.74 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.70.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Immix Biopharma Inc (IMMX) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.