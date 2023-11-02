Idex Corporation’s (IEX) Stock: A -5.37% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Idex Corporation (IEX) has gone up by 0.73% for the week, with a -8.98% drop in the past month and a -15.18% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.78%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.28% for IEX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.37% for IEX’s stock, with a -12.54% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Idex Corporation (NYSE: IEX) Right Now?

Idex Corporation (NYSE: IEX) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for IEX is 0.97. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for IEX is $219.54, which is $31.18 above the current price. The public float for IEX is 75.46M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.33% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of IEX on November 02, 2023 was 504.65K shares.

IEX) stock’s latest price update

Idex Corporation (NYSE: IEX)’s stock price has plunge by -1.59relation to previous closing price of 191.41. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 0.73% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-26 that IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX ) Q3 2023 Results Conference Call October 26, 2023 10:30 AM ET Company Participants Allison Lausas – Interim CFO & CAO Eric Ashleman – CEO and President Conference Call Participants Deane Dray – RBC Capital Markets Mike Halloran – Robert W. Baird Nathan Jones – Stifel Allison Poliniak – Wells Fargo Vlad Bystricky – Citigroup Rob Wertheimer – Melius Research Andrew Buscaglia – BNP Brett Linzey – Mizuho Joe Giordano – TD Cowen Operator Greetings, and welcome to IDEX Corporation’s Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call.

Analysts’ Opinion of IEX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IEX stocks, with Exane BNP Paribas repeating the rating for IEX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for IEX in the upcoming period, according to Exane BNP Paribas is $200 based on the research report published on October 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

IEX Trading at -10.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IEX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.78%, as shares sank -9.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.01% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IEX rose by +0.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $198.05. In addition, Idex Corporation saw -17.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IEX starting from Grogan William K, who sale 3,181 shares at the price of $226.36 back on Feb 09. After this action, Grogan William K now owns 13,864 shares of Idex Corporation, valued at $720,066 using the latest closing price.

SATTERTHWAITE LIVINGSTON, the Director of Idex Corporation, sale 3,075 shares at $222.69 during a trade that took place back on Nov 02, which means that SATTERTHWAITE LIVINGSTON is holding 13,232 shares at $684,766 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IEX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.81 for the present operating margin

+50.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for Idex Corporation stands at +18.44. The total capital return value is set at 18.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.51. Equity return is now at value 19.95, with 11.69 for asset returns.

Based on Idex Corporation (IEX), the company’s capital structure generated 52.21 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.30. Total debt to assets is 28.79, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 51.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.84.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.96 and the total asset turnover is 0.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.57.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Idex Corporation (IEX) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.