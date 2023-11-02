HUYA Inc ADR (HUYA) Stock Showcases 6.62% 20-Day Moving Average

The stock of HUYA Inc ADR (HUYA) has gone up by 2.84% for the week, with a 16.43% rise in the past month and a 4.82% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.91%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.87% for HUYA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.62% for HUYA’s stock, with a simple moving average of -6.81% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in HUYA Inc ADR (NYSE: HUYA) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for HUYA is 0.67. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for HUYA is $24.47, which is $0.11 above the current price. The public float for HUYA is 90.13M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.65% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HUYA on November 02, 2023 was 1.40M shares.

HUYA) stock’s latest price update

HUYA Inc ADR (NYSE: HUYA)’s stock price has gone rise by 4.15 in comparison to its previous close of 3.13, however, the company has experienced a 2.84% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. PRNewsWire reported 2023-10-24 that -Earnings Webinar Scheduled for 7:00 a.m. ET on November 14, 2023- GUANGZHOU, China, Oct. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — HUYA Inc. (“Huya” or the “Company”) (NYSE: HUYA), a leading game live streaming platform in China, today announced that it will report its third quarter 2023 unaudited financial results on Tuesday, November 14, 2023, before the open of U.S. markets.

Analysts’ Opinion of HUYA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HUYA stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for HUYA by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for HUYA in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $3 based on the research report published on April 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

HUYA Trading at 15.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HUYA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.91%, as shares surge +13.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +39.32% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HUYA rose by +2.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.08. In addition, HUYA Inc ADR saw -17.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HUYA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-9.47 for the present operating margin

+6.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for HUYA Inc ADR stands at -5.28. The total capital return value is set at -8.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.49. Equity return is now at value -3.45, with -2.88 for asset returns.

Based on HUYA Inc ADR (HUYA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.35. Total debt to assets is 0.29, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.08.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.75.

Conclusion

In conclusion, HUYA Inc ADR (HUYA) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.