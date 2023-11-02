Highwoods Properties, Inc. (HIW) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE: HIW)’s stock price has plunge by 0.73relation to previous closing price of 17.89. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 2.74% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-30 that Highwoods Properties is a unique office REIT with properties primarily in the Sunbelt region. The company’s occupancy and rent spreads have been under threat lately, with FFO levels remaining flat. Right now, HIW is trading at an all-time low, offering a potential for quite some upside in the next few years.

Is It Worth Investing in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE: HIW) Right Now?

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE: HIW) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 13.99x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.21. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Highwoods Properties, Inc. (HIW) by analysts is $23.56, which is $5.54 above the current market price. The public float for HIW is 104.13M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.46% of that float. On November 02, 2023, the average trading volume of HIW was 1.47M shares.

HIW’s Market Performance

HIW’s stock has seen a 2.74% increase for the week, with a -6.10% drop in the past month and a -26.12% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.22%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.28% for Highwoods Properties, Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.70% for HIW stock, with a simple moving average of -23.29% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HIW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HIW stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for HIW by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for HIW in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $22 based on the research report published on August 30, 2023 of the current year 2023.

HIW Trading at -14.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HIW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.22%, as shares sank -7.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.66% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HIW rose by +2.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -39.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.84. In addition, Highwoods Properties, Inc. saw -35.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HIW starting from Leary Brian M, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $17.67 back on Oct 27. After this action, Leary Brian M now owns 92,386 shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc., valued at $17,670 using the latest closing price.

Klinck Theodore J, the President and CEO of Highwoods Properties, Inc., purchase 5,000 shares at $19.81 during a trade that took place back on Mar 23, which means that Klinck Theodore J is holding 337,177 shares at $99,065 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HIW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.14 for the present operating margin

+34.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for Highwoods Properties, Inc. stands at +18.94. The total capital return value is set at 4.36, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.95. Equity return is now at value 5.58, with 2.32 for asset returns.

Based on Highwoods Properties, Inc. (HIW), the company’s capital structure generated 130.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.54. Total debt to assets is 53.15, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 131.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.42.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.98, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.52. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.78 and the total asset turnover is 0.14.

Conclusion

To sum up, Highwoods Properties, Inc. (HIW) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.