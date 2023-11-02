Healthequity Inc (HQY) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ: HQY) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 459.51x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.77. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Healthequity Inc (HQY) by analysts is $87.00, which is $18.9 above the current market price. The public float for HQY is 83.62M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.32% of that float. On November 02, 2023, the average trading volume of HQY was 586.25K shares.

HQY) stock’s latest price update

Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ: HQY) has seen a decline in its stock price by -4.99 in relation to its previous close of 71.68. However, the company has experienced a -5.57% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-27 that Investors looking for stocks in the Medical Services sector might want to consider either Elevance Health (ELV) or HealthEquity (HQY). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors?

HQY’s Market Performance

Healthequity Inc (HQY) has seen a -5.57% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -7.35% decline in the past month and a -2.17% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.86% for HQY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.28% for HQY’s stock, with a 7.25% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HQY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HQY stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for HQY by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for HQY in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $87 based on the research report published on September 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

HQY Trading at -4.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HQY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.31%, as shares sank -5.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.64% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HQY fell by -5.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $73.25. In addition, Healthequity Inc saw 10.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HQY starting from Murdock Tyson D., who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $76.55 back on Oct 13. After this action, Murdock Tyson D. now owns 68,818 shares of Healthequity Inc, valued at $76,550 using the latest closing price.

Kessler Jon, the PRESIDENT AND CEO of Healthequity Inc, sale 46,818 shares at $75.03 during a trade that took place back on Sep 27, which means that Kessler Jon is holding 0 shares at $3,512,543 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HQY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.37 for the present operating margin

+45.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Healthequity Inc stands at -3.03. The total capital return value is set at 1.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.92. Equity return is now at value 0.67, with 0.42 for asset returns.

Based on Healthequity Inc (HQY), the company’s capital structure generated 52.46 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.41. Total debt to assets is 32.20, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 51.00. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.35 and the total asset turnover is 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.92.

Conclusion

To sum up, Healthequity Inc (HQY) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.