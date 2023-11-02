Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd (GDHG) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

The stock of Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd (GDHG) has gone up by 20.68% for the week, with a 115.83% rise in the past month and a 361.54% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 15.52% for GDHG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 30.01% for GDHG’s stock, with a 188.84% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: GDHG) Right Now?

Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: GDHG) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 54.66x. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

The public float for GDHG is 19.68M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.65% of that float. On November 02, 2023, the average trading volume of GDHG was 223.14K shares.

GDHG) stock’s latest price update

Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: GDHG) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 10.70 compared to its previous closing price of 13.55. However, the company has seen a gain of 20.68% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-04-07 that Four small issuers began trading this past week. Two small IPOs submitted initial filings.

GDHG Trading at 103.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GDHG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with 0.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.39%, as shares surge +130.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +367.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GDHG rose by +20.68%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.96. In addition, Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd saw 274.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GDHG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+50.72 for the present operating margin

+72.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd stands at +34.29. The total capital return value is set at 41.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch 28.27. Equity return is now at value 27.16, with 19.07 for asset returns.

Based on Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd (GDHG), the company’s capital structure generated 13.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 12.04. Total debt to assets is 9.29, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 12.54. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.03.

The receivables turnover for the company is 815.07 and the total asset turnover is 0.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.50.

Conclusion

To sum up, Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd (GDHG) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.