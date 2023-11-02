Glimpse Group Inc (VRAR) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

The average price predicted for Glimpse Group Inc (VRAR) by analysts is $5.30, which is $4.24 above the current market price. The public float for VRAR is 9.95M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.37% of that float. On November 02, 2023, the average trading volume of VRAR was 108.56K shares.

VRAR) stock’s latest price update

Glimpse Group Inc (NASDAQ: VRAR)’s stock price has soared by 12.77 in relation to previous closing price of 0.94. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 17.45% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-29 that Glimpse (NASDAQ: VRAR ) stock is falling hard on Friday following the release of the virtual reality ( VR ) and augmented reality ( AR ) company’s earnings report. The bad news for Glimpse stock comes from its revenue of $2.9 million for the current quarter.

VRAR’s Market Performance

Glimpse Group Inc (VRAR) has seen a 17.45% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -24.29% decline in the past month and a -69.28% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.89%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.78% for VRAR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.93% for VRAR’s stock, with a -70.15% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

VRAR Trading at -52.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VRAR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.89%, as shares sank -20.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -65.70% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VRAR rose by +17.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -71.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1013. In addition, Glimpse Group Inc saw -65.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VRAR starting from Amen Lemuel, who purchase 28,189 shares at the price of $2.75 back on Dec 27. After this action, Amen Lemuel now owns 100,000 shares of Glimpse Group Inc, valued at $77,520 using the latest closing price.

Amen Lemuel, the Director of Glimpse Group Inc, purchase 10,000 shares at $3.25 during a trade that took place back on Dec 23, which means that Amen Lemuel is holding 71,811 shares at $32,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VRAR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-102.88 for the present operating margin

+53.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for Glimpse Group Inc stands at -211.86. Equity return is now at value -142.67, with -91.15 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.96.

Conclusion

To sum up, Glimpse Group Inc (VRAR) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.