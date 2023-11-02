Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE: GIL)’s stock price has increased by 9.79 compared to its previous closing price of 27.94. However, the company has seen a 9.40% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-26 that Gildan Activewear’s (GIL) Q3 results are likely to reflect the impacts of a tough macroeconomic environment. Its strong brand, product innovation and customer service bode well for market share gain.

Is It Worth Investing in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE: GIL) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE: GIL) is 11.27x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for GIL is 1.31. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL) is $36.43, which is $5.89 above the current market price. The public float for GIL is 173.65M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.31% of that float. On November 02, 2023, GIL’s average trading volume was 439.95K shares.

GIL’s Market Performance

GIL’s stock has seen a 9.40% increase for the week, with a 9.20% rise in the past month and a -0.60% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.54%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.13% for Gildan Activewear Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.99% for GIL’s stock, with a 1.17% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GIL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GIL stocks, with TD Securities repeating the rating for GIL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GIL in the upcoming period, according to TD Securities is $38 based on the research report published on August 04, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GIL Trading at 7.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GIL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.54%, as shares surge +9.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GIL rose by +9.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.80. In addition, Gildan Activewear Inc saw 11.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GIL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.28 for the present operating margin

+29.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gildan Activewear Inc stands at +16.65. The total capital return value is set at 23.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.10. Equity return is now at value 25.67, with 13.94 for asset returns.

Based on Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL), the company’s capital structure generated 54.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.24. Total debt to assets is 29.44, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 45.70. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.60.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.94, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.23 and the total asset turnover is 0.97. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.69.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.