GDEV Inc (GDEV) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for GDEV Inc (GDEV) is $12.70, which is $10.3 above the current market price. The public float for GDEV is 28.06M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.15% of that float. On November 02, 2023, GDEV’s average trading volume was 7.68K shares.

GDEV) stock’s latest price update

The stock of GDEV Inc (NASDAQ: GDEV) has increased by 8.11 when compared to last closing price of 2.22.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -14.29% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-02 that GDEV Inc. reported positive FCF and double-digit growth in paying users and active users. Further expansion into new territories and development or acquisition of new video games could drive future FCF growth. GDEV appears undervalued, but there are risks from failed monetization or problems with advertising platforms.

GDEV’s Market Performance

GDEV’s stock has fallen by -14.29% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -14.29% and a quarterly drop of -62.12%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.17% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.94% for GDEV Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.35% for GDEV’s stock, with a -59.07% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

GDEV Trading at -29.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GDEV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.17%, as shares sank -11.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -56.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GDEV fell by -14.29%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.66. In addition, GDEV Inc saw -62.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GDEV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.00 for the present operating margin

+62.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for GDEV Inc stands at +1.52.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.20 and the total asset turnover is 1.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.57.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of GDEV Inc (GDEV) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.