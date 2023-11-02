Gates Industrial Corporation plc (GTES) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE: GTES) is above average at 13.49x. The 36-month beta value for GTES is also noteworthy at 1.51.

The public float for GTES is 149.38M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.82% of that float. The average trading volume of GTES on November 02, 2023 was 1.74M shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

GTES) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE: GTES) has plunged by -0.55 when compared to previous closing price of 10.92, PRNewsWire reported 2023-10-10 that DENVER, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE:GTES) will issue its third-quarter earnings release before the market opens on Friday, November 3, 2023. Management will host a webcast and conference call on the same day at 10:00 a.m.

GTES’s Market Performance

Gates Industrial Corporation plc (GTES) has seen a 0.00% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -4.65% decline in the past month and a -18.71% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.97%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.21% for GTES. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.61% for GTES’s stock, with a -14.82% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GTES

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GTES stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for GTES by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for GTES in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $14.50 based on the research report published on June 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GTES Trading at -5.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GTES to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.97%, as shares sank -5.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GTES remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.12. In addition, Gates Industrial Corporation plc saw -4.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GTES starting from Blackstone Inc., who sale 17,250,000 shares at the price of $11.57 back on Aug 14. After this action, Blackstone Inc. now owns 169,223 shares of Gates Industrial Corporation plc, valued at $199,582,500 using the latest closing price.

BX GATES ML-1 HOLDCO LLC, the 10% Owner of Gates Industrial Corporation plc, sale 17,250,000 shares at $11.57 during a trade that took place back on Aug 14, which means that BX GATES ML-1 HOLDCO LLC is holding 169,223 shares at $199,582,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GTES

Equity return is now at value 7.58, with 3.16 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Gates Industrial Corporation plc (GTES) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.