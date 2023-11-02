G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (GIII) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (GIII) has seen a 7.45% increase in the past week, with a 10.06% gain in the past month, and a 28.26% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.74%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.17% for GIII. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.65% for GIII’s stock, with a simple moving average of 40.80% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: GIII) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for GIII is at 2.54. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for GIII is $24.67, which is -$2.08 below the current market price. The public float for GIII is 40.29M, and currently, shorts hold a 10.46% of that float. The average trading volume for GIII on November 02, 2023 was 535.82K shares.

GIII) stock’s latest price update

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: GIII)’s stock price has soared by 5.67 in relation to previous closing price of 25.32. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 7.45% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-30 that Here is how G-III Apparel Group (GIII) and Lululemon (LULU) have performed compared to their sector so far this year.

Analysts’ Opinion of GIII

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GIII stocks, with Telsey Advisory Group repeating the rating for GIII by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for GIII in the upcoming period, according to Telsey Advisory Group is $14 based on the research report published on December 02, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

GIII Trading at 13.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GIII to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 2.80% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.74%, as shares surge +13.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +39.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GIII rose by +7.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +74.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.78. In addition, G-III Apparel Group Ltd. saw 95.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GIII starting from POMERANTZ LAURA H, who sale 10,904 shares at the price of $24.21 back on Oct 16. After this action, POMERANTZ LAURA H now owns 20,166 shares of G-III Apparel Group Ltd., valued at $263,986 using the latest closing price.

FELLER ALAN, the Director of G-III Apparel Group Ltd., sale 10,000 shares at $24.04 during a trade that took place back on Sep 11, which means that FELLER ALAN is holding 29,357 shares at $240,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GIII

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.44 for the present operating margin

+33.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for G-III Apparel Group Ltd. stands at -4.12. The total capital return value is set at 10.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.26. Equity return is now at value -12.16, with -6.28 for asset returns.

Based on G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (GIII), the company’s capital structure generated 63.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.77. Total debt to assets is 32.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 49.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 30.44.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.59. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.04 and the total asset turnover is 1.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.85.

Conclusion

In conclusion, G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (GIII) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.